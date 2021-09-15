WATCH: Stray Kids’ Lee Know, Changbin and Felix celebrate summer in Surfin’ MV

STAYs stay alert! Stray Kids’ heartthrobs are here for a grand celebration! On September 15 KST, Stray Kids brought in Felix’s birthday together with the fans by releasing the music video for their single Surfin’ from their latest album ‘NOEASY’. The exciting music videos feature the members Lee Know, Changbin and birthday boy Felix.

The music video starts with Felix recording the hectic schedule of the members while Lee Know and Changbin sit in front of a fan taking a short break, following which, the trio can be seen dancing to the choreography of the song. Suddenly, the boys reach a summery location and have fun together.

Here’s the music video for Surfin’.

The song talks about how having little adventures every now and then can heal the soul and mind of a person, allowing them to keep their life on track and not just focus on working.The song has an easy to learn choreography and throws light on the cute and fun loving sides of the 3 members who have named their unit as 'summer prince'.

Changbin, Felix and Lee Know, all wrote the lyrics of this song together and helped in its composition too. The song is not just any other summer song, but indeed has very catchy music and positive vibes.

So far Stray Kids’ agency JYP Entertainment has released several music videos from their latest album for the songs ‘Thunderous’, ‘Cheese’, ‘The View’, ‘Sorry, I Love You’ and ‘Red Lights’. The album ‘NOEASY’ consists of a total of twelve songs, thus keeping fans anticipating which music video will drop next.

