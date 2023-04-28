WATCH: Stray Kids members announce June comeback with interesting '5-Star' trailer

Stray Kids will make a comeback on June 2nd with their new regular album '5-STAR'. The new album '5-STAR' is the first regular album in about two years since the regular 2nd album 'NOEASY' in August 2021. Stray Kids, who reached the top of the Billboard 200 chart twice with their own music, is predicting another well-made full-length album. This new album is the first regular album in about two years since the second album 'NOEASY' in August 2021. JYP posted a trailer video announcing the release of a new album on its official social media handles on April 27.

Stray Kids’ achievement:

Stray Kids topped the US Billboard main album chart ‘Billboard 200’ for the second consecutive time with the mini-albums ‘ODDINARY’ and ‘MAXIDENT’ released in March and October 2022, respectively. 'MAXIDENT' surpassed 3 million copies in cumulative sales based on the circle chart, becoming 'JYP's first triple million-selling' album. Stray Kids recently successfully completed their second world tour 'MANIAC' with a total of 42 concerts in 18 regions around the world. They opened their doors in Seoul in April of last year, and after a year-long march to KSPO DOME in Seoul and Kyocera Dome in Osaka, Japan, they achieved a significant result by holding and selling out the second North American stadium concert in the history of a K-pop male group. Stray Kids' 3rd regular album ‘5-STAR' will be released on June 2 at 1:00 PM KST.

Stray Kids’ activities:

On March 31st and April 2nd, Stray Kids held their second world tour 'Maniac' encore concert at the Bank of California Stadium (BMO Stadium) in Los Angeles, USA. Fans who visited the venue sang along to Stray Kids' music before the official start, took commemorative photos and danced, sharing their excitement. The stadium, where the orange sunset fell, was filled with the lights of STAY's (fandom name: STAY) light sticks, creating a spectacular view. As the time for the performance approached, a chilly spring breeze lingered around, but the passion-filled scene warmed up with a warm atmosphere, making the audience forget about the cold.

