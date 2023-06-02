WATCH: Stray Kids members are all about luxury in flashy and exhilarating comeback MV for S-Class

The music video for the title song, 'Special,' and their third regular album, 5-STAR, were both released on June 2 by Stray Kids. The song 'Special' embodies Stray Kids' self-assurance. Lyrics such as 'Special star, That's me' to emphasize how unique Stray Kids are. The title track adds freshness and challenge to the 'unique and eccentric' personality of Stray Kids. Listening to the lyrics is also made more enjoyable with the addictive melody.

5-STAR:

The album includes ITEM, Super Bowl, TOPLINE (Feat. Tiger JK), DLC, Let's Die, Crash, FNF, Youtiful, THE SOUND (Korean Ver.), Time Out, which was entirely written by the 3RACHA. When Stray Kids released their second regular album, NOEASY, in August of last year, it marked their first million-seller. Since then, the mini-albums ODDINARY in March of this year and MAXIDENT in October of the same year have sold three million copies each for a row. In particular, MAXIDENT set a new record by selling 3,241,700 copies. The new album's record, 5-STAR, is also unusual. The number of 5-STAR pre-orders exceeded 5.13 million as of the first, the day before the release. This is a record far surpassing SEVENTEEN's 10th mini album 'FML', which recorded 4.64 million pre-orders. With Initial Chodong sales of 4,550,214 copies, SEVENTEEN's FML set the highest K-pop record, and speculation is mounting as to whether 5-STAR will rewrite a new K-pop record. The best music, concept, and performance by Stray Kids can be found on the album 5-STAR. This time around, 3RACHA—Bang Chan, Changbin, and Han—was also in charge of production. Expectations have been raised by the fact that the new Stray Kids album has been highly praised by PD Park Jin Young (JYP).

About Stray Kids:

Through the 2017 reality show of the same name, JYP Entertainment formed the South Korean boy band Stray Kids. There are eight people in the group: Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N. Initially a nine-piece bunch, part Woojin left because of undisclosed individual reasons in October 2019. In January 2018, Stray Kids released their pre-EP mixtape. On March 25, they released the EP I Am Not, followed by the other two EPs in the I Am series, I Am Who and I Am You.

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK’s Jisoo tests positive for COVID-19 during BORN PINK world tour; Singer to sit out concerts in Japan

Advertisement