WATCH: Stray Kids’ ‘NOEASY’ world expressed in their own words

Stray Kids will be releasing their second full-length album, ‘NOEASY’ on August 23 at 6 PM KST and just hours before the release, an ‘INTRO’ video where the members of the boy group sit down to individually talk about the tracks on the album. A total of 14 songs will be on the album that has been co-produced and co-composed by the members.

The insightful video is a peep into the minds that go behind making Stray Kids’ record-breaking songs as they practised and prepared for a long time filming multiple ‘UNVEIL: TRACKS’. On being asked the difference between their first full-length album as the second one, the members emphasised their personality change while taking on a new challenge.

CHEESE: As member I.N. wondered if the song made sense, a closer look at the lyrics made him realise the meaning behind it. Clips of the recording process showed how the members worked hard to perfect the song to their liking.

Thunderous: Leader Bang Chan explained how the strong hook for the song came about and how they decided on a fun name for it. Hyunjin talked about the impactful parts that are usually partnered with trendy dance moves in other Stray Kids title songs.

DOMINO: Member Lee Know expressed how it’s a fun song that accompanies a hip beat, while Han went on to call it the most ‘crazy’ and ‘silly’ song on the album.

The View: The song that was planned for a long time, ‘The View’s summery setting will bring coolness to the listener, said Hyunjin.

Sorry, I Love You: Felix was praised for his singing voice on the relaxing song as member Changbin hums along while explaining the relatable situation where a person is afraid that their liking towards a person will ruin their relationship with them.

Secret Secret: Lyrics entirely by Han, it’s a calming track on the album that brings out the complex emotions of secrets that everyone holds on to and sympathises with.



The video ends with messages of love, support and gratitude from Stray Kids to fellow members and their fans, STAYs.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: 'Thunderous': SKZOO or Stray Kids who do you think performed better?

Which track from ‘NOEASY’ are you looking forward to the most? Let us know in the comme