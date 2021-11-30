WATCH: Stray Kids reminisces about the hard times in sentimental 'Winter Falls' music video

Stray Kids' music should come with a statutory warning: 'Objects in the concept photos/videos are deceptive, please wait for the official music video to make a judgement'! The concept photos for 'Winter Falls' released prior to the MV depict a happy, jolly and holiday-like vibe, but the official music video for 'Winter Falls' tells a completely different story, and honestly, we love the fact that talented artists like Stray Kids have the ability to throw us completely off-guard and impress us with their amazing artistry.

'Winter Falls' is the second of two title tracks from Stray Kids’ latest single album 'Christmas EveL.' Member Han wrote the lyrics and co-composed 'Winter Falls,' which has sentimental and heartfelt lyrics coupled with a warm and beautiful melody. In the music video, the members are reminiscing about the times gone by, feeling the pain they felt during hard times and the gush of joy and goodness they felt during happier times. They dump it in the bonfire, both symbolically and literally, moving on to embrace a new year and new beginnings with open arms!

You can watch the MV below:

Meanwhile, immediately after its release, 'Christmas EveL' quickly entered various iTunes charts worldwide. The album debuted at number 2 on the worldwide iTunes albums chart, then also topped iTunes album charts in 26 countries including Brazil, Chile, Hong Kong, Mexico, and Thailand. It also entered the iTunes European albums chart at number 2, the iTunes UK top 10 albums at number 8, the iTunes Canada top 5 albums at number 4, and the iTunes U.S. albums chart at number 3. Congratulations to Stray Kids!

