WATCH: Stray Kids unveils intense preview of first track DLC from awaited comeback album 5-STAR

JYP Entertainment announced on its official YouTube channel on May 8, 'Stray Kids (5-STAR) UNVEIL: TRACK 1 ‘DLC’ was published. In the video, each member of Stray Kids is quietly asleep. When member I.N hums a song, the atmosphere changes, and the eight members dance to their heart's content, filling the desolate space with free excitement and enthusiasm.

5-STAR:

The 6th track of the new album, 'DLC', is an impressive song with repeated hooks, intense brass in the chorus, and Moombahton rhythm. Member Changbin participates in the songwriting and expresses his musical personality and energy. The 3rd regular album includes the title song 'Special', 'Great Man', 'ITEM', 'Super Bowl', 'TOPLINE (Feat. Tiger JK)', 'DLC', 'Let's Die', 'Crash', 'FNF', 'Youtiful', 'THE SOUND (Korean Ver.)', 'Time Out', a total of 12 tracks were included. 'UNVEIL: TRACK' is Stray Kids' signature way of releasing previews that introduces some of the b-side songs prior to the release of the album. The special pride of the 'self-producing group', which has formed a special musical relationship with the listener with the music they made for each album, stands out. Attention is focused on the new album, which was completed with great care and predicted a strong impact from the title.

Stray Kids:

Bang Chan, Changbin, and Han, the group's producing trio, 3RACHA, created the title song themselves this time as well, and put their identities throughout the new album. Hip-hop mogul Tiger JK, member Felix, Versace Choi, Millionboy, Trippy- a leading team of writers, including JUN2, joined forces to create an album of all time, 'unique and eccentric'. The second world tour, which started in Seoul in April of last year and held 42 concerts in 18 regions around the world, followed by KSPO DOME in Seoul and Kyocera Dome in Osaka, Japan, ended with a successful finale. Having solidified their status as a trending group with various global activities, they announce their special return to the K-pop discipline with a new full-length album that embraces SKZ's unique music and foundations. Meanwhile, Stray Kids' 3rd regular album ‘5-STAR' and title song 'Special' will be officially released on June 2nd.

