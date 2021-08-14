Watch: Stray Kids’ video teaser for ‘DOMINO’

Stays, another teaser is out!! Stray Kids have revealed the teaser for the fifth track named ‘DOMINO’ of their 2nd full-length album 'NOEASY' on August 13. So far they have released multiple teaser images for the album, album detail preview, songs’ teasers and an exclusive clip for the title track named ‘Thunderous’.

The boys have so far unveiled teasers for a total of five tracks of the album including ‘Surfin’, ‘Gone Away’, ‘Red Lights’,‘CHEESE’ and now 'DOMINO'.

The teaser features doorbells ringing as the song starts with the rapline of the group rapping and heavy instrumental music playing in the background. The members’ impeccable vocals support the lyrics and title of the song ‘DOMINO’. The chorus of the song is really catchy and a total candy to the ears. The video had already garnered more than 1.3 million views in the first 18 hours of release.

The members can be seen enjoying a party while eating pizzas and having fun.

The lyrics talk about the ‘Domino effect’ which states that one action can lead to thousands of reactions. It also metaphorically refers to Stray Kids reaching their goals one by one and motivates everyone to do the same by staying ambitious.

Here’s the teaser for ‘DOMINO’.

The album 'NOEASY' will be released on August 23 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST) and will feature a total of 13 songs- title track ‘Thunderous’, ‘Cheese’, ‘Domino’, ‘Ssick’, ‘The View’, ‘Sorry, I Love You’, ‘Silent Cry’, ‘Secret Secret’, ‘Star Lost’, ‘Red Lights’, ‘Surfin', ‘Gone Away’, ‘Wolfgang’ and ‘Oh’.

Are you excited for ‘NOEASY’ ? Let us know in the comments below.