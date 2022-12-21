WATCH: Stray Kids light up the stage in FAM music video, featuring clips from concert

Stray Kids is back with new music! On December 21, 2022 the group released their digital album ‘SKZ-REPLAY’ along with the music video for their lead song ‘FAM.’

Stray Kids have released a special Korean version of the song ‘FAM,’ which was originally on their Japanese album ‘All In.’ 'FAM' is a quirky rap composition with catchy beats. In the song, all of the Stray Kids' members can be heard rapping, each with their own style. The song serves as sort of an introduction to each StrayKids member as they all take the initiative to introduce one another. With their enthusiasm and diverse tones, Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N. give the song more life.

All of the Stray Kids members can be seen singing along to the song while enjoying their concert in the music video. While performing in front of the crowd, the members act goofy on stage. Overall, the music video is enjoyable to watch, and you'll find yourself smiling throughout.