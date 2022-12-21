WATCH: Stray Kids light up the stage in FAM music video, featuring clips from concert
StrayKids has released their digital album ‘SKZ-REPLAY’ along with the music video for the title track ‘FAM.’
Stray Kids is back with new music! On December 21, 2022 the group released their digital album ‘SKZ-REPLAY’ along with the music video for their lead song ‘FAM.’
Stray Kids- ‘FAM’
Stray Kids have released a special Korean version of the song ‘FAM,’ which was originally on their Japanese album ‘All In.’ 'FAM' is a quirky rap composition with catchy beats. In the song, all of the Stray Kids' members can be heard rapping, each with their own style. The song serves as sort of an introduction to each StrayKids member as they all take the initiative to introduce one another. With their enthusiasm and diverse tones, Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N. give the song more life.
All of the Stray Kids members can be seen singing along to the song while enjoying their concert in the music video. While performing in front of the crowd, the members act goofy on stage. Overall, the music video is enjoyable to watch, and you'll find yourself smiling throughout.
Stray Kids digital album- ‘SKZ-REPLAY’
The digital album is a fulfilment of a promise Stray Kids made to their fans earlier this year. The album is made up of solo and unit songs that were produced and written by the members individually. The group's production team, 3RACHA, made up of members Bang Chan, Changbin, and Han, wrote and created the title track, ‘FAM.’ The song highlights the group's tight-knit relationship while introducing the eight members' charms.
