WATCH: Studio Genie introduces the main cast of ‘No Goo Pil Soo’ featuring Kwak Do Won, Yoon Doo Joon and more

On March 23, Studio Genie released the first teaser for the new slice of life drama ‘No Goo Pil Soo’ where they introduced the main cast like Kwak Do Won, Yoon Doo Joon, Han Go Eun and Jung Dong Won. Their photoshoots and on-screen chemistry has us wanting more and can’t wait to see them together in the drama!

This drama will mark Kwak Do Won’s (as Goo Pil Soo) first drama in a long time, and the first drama since Yoon Doo Joon’s (Jung-seok) was discharged from the military, he plays alongside Han Go Eun (as Nam Seong Mi), Park Won Suk (as Man-geum), and Jeong Dong Won (as Goo Jun Pyo). At the center of the topic by building a powerful lineup, attention is focused on confirming the release in May.

In the teaser released, Kwak Do Won, Yoon Doo Joon, Han Go Eun and Jeong Dong Won , who are working on the poster shoot, draw attention because they contain a pleasant chemistry. Following the professional aspect of posing without awkwardness in front of the camera and pulling out A-cuts, the friendly appearance of those who naturally shrug their shoulders and exchange conversations suggests a friendly atmosphere of the scene.

Then, after the poster shoot is over, as if in response to Yoon Doo Joon 's question, "But where did you go, senior Kwak Do Won?" and the last part shows the veteran actor.

ALSO READ: The Killer’s Shopping List teaser OUT: Lee Kwang Soo and Seolhyun focus on finding incriminating evidence

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the teaser? Let us know in the comments below.