WATCH: SUGA aka Agust D tries to save himself from his dark intrusive thoughts in the moving MV for AMYGDALA

On April 24, SUGA aka Agust D released the MV for AMYGDALA. In the video, he displayed his innermost emotions, where he relieved his life’s struggles and pains. It was also the MV where one could see his scar for the first time. He asks ‘amygdala’ to save him, to incite fear in him so he doesn’t continue to take part in things that destroy his life. The emotions feel real, leaving the viewers relating to the complex and hateful thoughts that surround us.

D-DAY:

On April 24th, BIGHIT MUSIC, the agency, released an introduction video of SUGA’s album through an official video. SUGA said, “I released a solo album. I released it under my other activity name, Agust D, and the title of my solo album is 'D-DAY'.” He said, “‘Agust D’ released in 2016, ‘D-2’ released in 2020, and ‘D-DAY’ released in 2023. It's a trilogy, and it's a trilogy of messages I've delivered and said. All the music I've made is like that, but I'm always honest. It tells the story without embellishment. It contains the things I want to convey right now, at this moment,” he explained about the album. SUGA said, "This is the first music released in 3 years since the 2020 mixtape 'D-2', but in fact, the work on the song 'D-DAY' has already started in 2020, and it is a song that could not be included in 'D-2'.” he said.

SUGA:

SUGA continued, “Next, I will tell you about a documentary. As a producer, I wanted people to know a lot about the process of working on a song. As a result, it was only filled with stories from outsiders, but it is a documentary about the process of actually working on an album, and it also contains images of me traveling even though I am not a person who travels often. So, I hope you enjoy the song 'D-DAY' and the documentary 'SUGA: Road to D-DAY' together.” “Singers are people who sing, but before that, I think they are people who donate. That's why I also do solo tours. Originally, preparations for concerts are tight and tight, but since I am already preparing, I feel more relaxed than ever. I'm looking forward to meeting my fans, but I'm not nervous."

SUGA’s activities:

According to the latest chart released on the 21st by Japan's Oricon on the 22nd, Suga's solo album 'D-DAY', released on the 21st, sold more than 110,000 copies right after its release and took first place in the 'Daily Album Ranking'. In the 'Daily Digital Single Ranking', the title song 'Haegeum' ranked 3rd, 'Snooze (feat. Ryuichi Sakamoto, Kim Woosung of The Rose)' 13th, 'HUH?! (feat. j-hope) 14th. Nearly all of the b-side songs made it into the ‘Top 20’, including ‘D-Day’ at 15th, ‘Life Goes On’ at 17th, ‘AMYGDALA’ at 18th, ‘SDL’ at 19th, and ‘Polar Night’ at 20th.

