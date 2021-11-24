WATCH: Sung Yoo Bin falls in love with Hong Su Zu in the impactful teaser for ‘Be;Twin’

In the released video, the words 'Have you ever dreamed of a different life?' appears along with Kim Yoon Yi (Sung Yoo Bin), who spends a normal day, and catches the eye. Then he said, “It’s weird. Kim Yoon Yi's voice confesses, "I don't think I'm the one I used to know," implying that he met with Hong Cheong (Hong Su Zu), who had just been pushed around, and that he met with a big change.

After that, Kim Yoon Yi builds up pleasant memories with Hong Cheong. He, who showed a bright smile in the repetitive and mechanical daily life, confesses his clumsiness by saying, “I found something I like for the first time in 26 years, so I don’t know what to do.”

Behind Kim Yoon Yi, who looks so happy, the appearance of twin brother Kim Hwan Yi (Sung Yoo Bin) is foretold, suggesting the conflict that will arise between the three. In fact, the bright face that appeared in the copy part of “I really like it” was Kim Hwan Yi, not Kim Yoon Yi.

The scene where Kim Yoon Yi vaguely hugs Hong Cheong, saying, “If I were someone else, would you understand?” culminates in a strange atmosphere, raising questions about what will happen among the immature youth.

As such, the preview video of 'Be;twin' not only predicts a unique atmosphere where warm romance and cold conflict coexist, but also a unique story that has never been seen before, making the broadcast more awaited. The single act 'Be;twin' of 'KBS Drama Special 2021' will be broadcast on November 26th (Fri).

