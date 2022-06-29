WATCH: SUNMI dazzles in ‘Heart Burn’ comeback music video

On June 29 at 2:30 pm IST, solo artist SUNMI made her immensely anticipated comeback with her digital single album ‘Heart Burn’, along with a music video for the title track of the same name.

Ahead of the release, SUNMI shared interesting details in a showcase to commemorate ‘Heart Burn’. The soloist compared the title song ‘Heart Burn’ to her earlier hit song ‘pporappippam’, saying, that if ‘pporappippam’ contains the atmosphere of a summer night, then ‘Heart Burn’ encompasses the heat of mid-day. SUNMI also called ‘Heart Burn’ an extension of ‘pporappippam’, and expressed that because of this correlation, it was decided to release the new song on the same day as her previous hit, on June 29.

‘Heart Burn’ tells a passionate love story through a music video set in different periods in time. From 1966 in Los Angeles to 1856 in Texas and more, SUNMI takes us on a dazzling trip through time, complementing each setting with stunning hairstyles and outfits, proving her title of ‘Concept Queen’ with her attention and dedication to detail.

Meanwhile, the song itself has an addictive melody, and captures the heat and slow nature of a summer day with ease. Watch the music video for SUNMI’s ‘Heart Burn’, below:

Previously, SUNMI had announced her comeback on June 15 at 8:30 pm IST, with a teaser titled ‘37℃’. This marked her return following the release of her third extended play '1/6' which was released in August 2021, along with its lead single, ‘You Can’t Sit with Us’.

SUNMI first made her debut in 2007 as part of the girl group Wonder Girls, under JYP Entertainment. In 2013, she went on to officially debut as a soloist with her single ‘24 Hours’ and EP ‘Full Moon’.

