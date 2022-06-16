WATCH: SUNMI releases summery teaser announcing June comeback

At midnight KST on June 16 (June 15 at 8:30 pm IST), SUNMI dropped a groovy comeback teaser announcing her return with new music. Titled ‘37℃’, the teaser announces SUNMI’s return on June 29 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST). The video sees SUNMI embodying the term ‘Summer Queen’, with long hair dyed a soft orange, and wearing a flowing white dress. At present, there have been no details announced about the form of the upcoming release, in regards to whether it will be a full album, an EP, or a digital release.

What excited everyone, in particular, were the shots of SUNMI sitting and dipping her feet in a pool, while playing the bass guitar. This, along with the music and vibe of the comeback teaser, took viewers on a nostalgic trip back to SUNMI’s Wonder Girls days. The girl group had a signature retro sound, and had seen SUNMI playing the bass guitar during their return with a band concept.

Watch SUNMI’s comeback teaser titled ‘37℃’, below:

SUNMI first debuted in February 2017 as part of JYP Entertainment’s girl group Wonder Girls. Within two years of debuting, the girl group had established their popularity, with a number of hits like ‘Tell Me’, ‘So Hot’, and ‘Nobody’.

SUNMI then went on to make her official debut as a solo artist in 2013 after briefly pausing her career to pursue her studies. Her debut single ‘24 Hours’ and EP ‘Full Moon’ were received immensely well, and certified SUNMI as an artist possessing a unique concept and stage presence.

SUNMI’s most recent comeback was with her third extended play '1/6' which was released in August 2021, along with its lead single, ‘You Can’t Sit with Us’. Her upcoming release, ‘37℃’, thus marks SUNMI’s return in about 10 months.

Stay tuned for more updates!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: June 2022 K-Pop Comebacks & Debuts Schedule: BTS, TWICE’s Nayeon, Seo In Guk, WONHO & more