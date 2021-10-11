Watch: SUNMI wonders if to ‘Go Or Stop?’ in music video for latest digital single

The hypnotizing nature that is known to SUNMI as she has built herself as a solo artist, has returned with the singer’s latest digital single ‘Go Or Stop?’ Painting a superstar image for herself in the music video, her pink-purple hair grabs all the attention as she dances to the beats of her new song, all engrossed.

The music video is a perfect representation of a speed loving SUNMI who has found her calling in a racing game. A futuristic VR induced racing on her mind, she along with her myriad of dancers try to win the world championship. They go on a ‘RAMPAGE’ with dozens of mics pointing themselves at SUNMI who has captured the stage.

Her mind trapped in the game, SUNMI asks the million dollar question, “Go Or Stop?” Check out the music video below.

SUNMI has made a name for herself with songs that have hooked people’s minds in more ways than one. Her last release came with her third mini-album ‘1/6’ that was released on August 6. The title track for the same, ‘You can’t sit with us’ had the singer battling zombies in its music video and broke her own record by garnering 40 million views within a week.

Further building hope for her fans, SUNMI has announced her first online concert 'Good Girl Gone Mad' that will take place on October 30 at 2 PM KST (10:30 AM IST). The tickets for the same are already live.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Yeo Jin Goo, Sunmi, Tiffany and more answer queries surrounding ‘Girls Planet 999’

What is your favourite SUNMI music video? Share with us below.