WATCH: Super Junior brings a groovy and addicting dance number with ‘Mango’ MV

On July 12, SM Entertainment released a refreshing and groovy MV for Super Junior's 'Mango' and we are already obsessed with the tune! Compared to their recent tracks, it seems that they brought their original sound with the retro and upbeat instrumental. The song is definitely an amazing song to play during those Friday night parties! The fruit theme followed through during the MV and the members look absolutely amazing as usual! It seems this song will be added to our playlist.

Previously, they released the tracklist for the album. According to the tracklist, this album includes the title song 'Mango', 'Don't Wait', 'My Wish', 'Everyday', 'Always’ are included. Eunhyuk participated in writing the lyrics for the last track 'Always'. Super Junior, who has been in their 18th year since their debut, once again took on a 'challenge' with a colorful and fresh genre song.

Regarding this, Leeteuk said, "Every time we prepare a new song, we and the staff feel a lot of pressure. There was also a fear that 'if we follow the style of others these days, will it suit us?,' but we have to overcome it to make progress. Despite the risk factors, we are taking on a challenge. We are always challenging,” he said.

In particular, Shindong drew attention by mentioning his agency SM Entertainment as the secret to longevity. “I think we can work for a long time because there is a good company,” he added, adding, “We will renew our contract soon.”

Super Junior are also dubbed by the media as the ‘King of Hallyu Wave’ due to their prominent contributions in the Korean Wave. Super Junior currently consists of 10 members, consisting of Leeteuk, Heechul, Yesung, Shindong, Sungmin, Eunhyuk, Donghae, Siwon, Ryeowook and Kyuhyun. Originally a 12-piece group before the addition of Kyuhyun in 2006, Han Geng, Kibum and Kangin departed the band in 2011, 2015 and 2019, respectively.

Super Junior launched into international recognition following the release of their best-selling single ‘Sorry, Sorry’ in 2009, the title song of their most critically successful album, ‘Sorry, Sorry’. Over the years, they have been divided into smaller groups, simultaneously targeting different music industries and audiences.

ALSO READ: ENHYPEN’s Jungwon to sit out of ‘THE SHOW’ performance & fan signing event due to poor health

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the MV? Let us know in the comments below.