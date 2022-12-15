WATCH: Super Junior celebrates their journey in new album The Road: Celebration

It was announced last month that Super Junior , also known as SuJu, would be releasing new songs at the end of the year. And their long-awaited comeback has finally happened. On December 15, 2022 at 6 PM KST, they released their 11th full-length album Vol. 2 ‘The Road: Celebration.’ The music video for their lead track ‘Celebration’ was also released.

The music video for 'Celebration' is also released and fans are overjoyed to see all of the members together after such a long time. The song itself has a lot of value because they talk about their trip and share in its celebration. The song is absolutely lovely, with a sweet Christmas theme and heartwarming lyrics. 'Celebration' is a song that conveys Super Junior's honest feelings about their journey and thanks fans that have stuck by their side always. The song delivers its purpose with heavenly vocals, on-point raps, and poppy beats. As their fans have been with them for many years, the lyrics- "Till this season comes again, let's stay together, always" hit the mark. The Super Junior members all look stunning in the music video. ‘Celebration’ is definitely the ideal release to bring our year to a close.

Super Junior’s 11th full length album Vol. 2- ‘The Road: Celebration’

The album comprises of five tracks, each of which is the ideal winter release and gets all of us in the Christmas spirit. The tracklist consists of:

Celebrate Hate Christmas Snowman White Love If only you - Special Track

This album is the result of Super Junior's continued dedication to providing their fans with the best music. It is available worldwide on all streaming platforms. Make sure to check it out if you haven’t already!