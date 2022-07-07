WATCH: Super Junior members bring a fresh look in the upcoming MV teaser for ‘Mango’

Super Junior released a music video teaser video for the title song 'Mango' of their 11th regular album 'The Road: Keep on Going' on July 7th. In the released teaser video, the members are leisurely riding the rhythm in their own space.

At the ending of the teaser, various fruits and desserts appeared as special effects, maximizing Super Junior's unique juicy taste. In particular, in this teaser video, part of the sound source of 'Mango' was released.The lyrics of 'that's what you want?' are on top of the funky pop melody, drawing the attention of music fans.

Previously, they released the concept photos for the upcoming album. In this individual teaser, the nine members of Super Junior have digested vivid colors that go well with the summery sun with their own personalities. Attention is focused on how Super Junior's mature charm will be incorporated into the main part of 'Mango’ music video.

Leeteuk’s blonde hair and flower pattern jacket, Heechul’s long hair style, Yesung’s silk shirt and leopard tie, Shindong’s orange jacket, Eunhyuk’s hip outfit and red hair, Donghae’s beret and chain accessories, Siwon’s dandy black shirt, The nine-color visuals of Ryeowook's striped jacket and summer drink and Kyuhyun's shiny black shirt catch the eye. Above all, Super Junior's intense eyes give an overwhelming feeling.

'Mango' is predicted as a funky pop genre song that has a proven combination with Super Junior. Previously, the hint was revealed through a highlight medley and a group teaser, raising the expectations of global music fans. In line with the sweet and bold confession story, the performance was completed in collaboration with dancer Aiki.

In addition, this album contains a total of 5 songs in various genres, including 'Don't Wait', 'My Wish', 'Everyday', and 'Always'. Super Junior, in their 18th year of debut, is expected to meet the expectations of music fans with 'The Road: Keep on Going', which melts not only their own strengths, but also new attempts.

