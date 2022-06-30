WATCH: Super Junior merge the retro sound with popular trends in the hilarious ‘Don’t Wait’ MV

On June 29, SM Entertainment released Super Junior’s pre-release track ‘Don’t Wait’ and of course, the group added their personal touch to the upbeat song. The track itself was a more retro sound, with the 50s influenced ‘Grease’ style song, coupled with impressive choreography and their hilarious antics.

The MV itself was a compilation of their funny actions, dance and a dramatic story- truly sums up the group. It seemed less like an MV and more a skit, which just goes to show how they are just enjoying their time as idols, being one of the oldest active K-Pop groups in the industry.

'Don't Wait' is an upbeat tempo pop song with a retro and modern sound. With delicate yet witty expressions, it tells the story of the preparation and process to go to confession. Super Junior’s wit is captured in lyrics, melodies, and performances, and have been receiving a good response from domestic and foreign music fans.

Through this, one can see Super Junior's group performance after a long time. If the special single title song 'Callin' released earlier this year was a song that emphasized the charm of sweet vocals, this 'Don't Wait', which was the first to take off the veil among the songs on the 11th regular album, is also accompanied by Super Junior's exciting choreography.

‘The Road: Keep on Going’, the first album of Super Junior's 11th regular album, includes 'Don't Wait', the title song 'Mango', and 'My Wish', which were pre-released in this music video. , 'Everyday', and 'Always' are a total of 5 songs with high perfection. The music video for 'Don't Wait' is raising expectations for the entire album.

Super Junior will release their 11th album Vol.1 'The Road: Keep on Going' through various online music sites at 6 pm KST (2:30 PM IST) on July 12.

