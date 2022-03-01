WATCH: SUPER JUNIOR releases emotional MV for comeback with Callin’

SUPER JUNIOR is back with their special single album ‘The Road : Winter for Spring’, along with the music video for the title track, Callin’. Released on February 28 at 6 pm KST (2:30 IST), the album follows SUPER JUNIOR’s regular 10th album ‘The Renaissance’, released last year in March.

The title track, Callin’, is a song of the pop-rock genre, that especially highlights SUPER JUNIOR’s vocal prowess. Written and composed by KENZIE, Callin’ has a distinct delicateness about it, that goes perfectly with SUPER JUNIOR’s mature and seasoned talent. The song discusses the group’s feelings about not wanting to miss out on experiencing love, while the music video’s pastel and cream tones add a relaxed warmth to the overall track. Along with falling snow and softly lit scenes, the music video also includes animated scenes to go with the love story that SUPER JUNIOR sing about in the song.

Watch the 'Winter for Spring ver.' music video for SUPER JUNIOR’s comeback with Callin’, below:

Prior to the release, SUPER JUNIOR had teased the special single album through a behind the scenes image on February 14. The image teaser showed the members posing with lyrics printed on soft, cream-coloured sheets draped behind them and flowing all the way to floor, reaching the camera. The teaser made a return in the music video for Callin’ as well.

Released nearly a year after SUPER JUNIOR’s previous release ‘The Renaissance’, ‘The Road : Winter for Spring’ is a group song with members Siwon, Leeteuk, Ryeowook, Donghae, Heechul, Yesung, Kyuhyun, Eunhyuk, and Shindong.

