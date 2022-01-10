WATCH: Super Junior’s Kyuhyun is coming back with THIS special release

Super Junior’s Kyuhyun has announced the release of the final instalment of his ‘PROJECT : 季’ (‘PROJECT : Season’) series with ‘Love Story’! In the ongoing project, Kyuhyun has been releasing a new song for every season, starting with his first single for the series, ‘Dreaming’, which came out in June 2020. On January 10 at midnight KST (January 9, 8:30 pm IST), the Super Junior member officially announced that he would be wrapping up the project, through a video released through the group’s official Twitter account.

In the announcement video, Kyuhyun shares, “Hello, this is Kyuhyun. On the coming January 25, the final winter album to wrap up the ‘PROJECT : 季’ (‘PROJECT : Season’) series will be released. As I wanted to personally surprise you with the news myself, I am greeting you through this video. Please take good care of your health for the rest of the winter, and please take a lot of interest in Kyuhyun’s fourth mini album, which is coming soon. Stay healthy, and prepare for your ears to melt! Thank you!”

Watch the video below:

‘Love Story’ follows ‘Dreaming’ which represents summer (June 2020), ‘Daystar’ representing autumn (October 2020), ‘Moving On’ representing winter (January 2021), ‘Coffee’ representing spring (April 2021), and ‘Together’ representing summer (July 2021).

Kyuhyun debuted as a member of the South Korean boy band Super Junior in 2006, and was the first member of the group to debut as a soloist with his mini album ‘At Gwanghwamun’ in 2014. His fourth solo mini album ‘4 Season PROJECT : 季’, titled ‘Love Story’, will be releasing on January 25 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST).