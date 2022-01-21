WATCH: Super Junior’s Kyuhyun releases a melodic live teaser for upcoming release ‘Love Story’

Super Junior’s Kyuhyun has released a live video teaser for his upcoming release, ‘Love Story’. On January 21, the talented vocalist dropped an emotional clip, singing a few lines from his upcoming solo title track. ‘Love Story’ is set to be the conclusive instalment of Kyuhyun’s ‘PROJECT : 季’ (‘PROJECT : Season’) series.

‘Love Story’ is an especially meaningful release, as the ballad and its music video revolve around a man reminiscing about the memories of the love he experienced in his youth. Beginning with the single ‘Dreaming’ in June 2020, Kyuhyun’s ‘PROJECT : 季’ (‘PROJECT : Season’) series has included songs to represent the four seasons, across a span of about a year and a half. ‘Love Story’ follows ‘Dreaming’ which represents summer (June 2020), ‘Daystar’ representing autumn (October 2020), ‘Moving On’ representing winter (January 2021), ‘Coffee’ representing spring (April 2021), and ‘Together’ representing summer (July 2021).

Watch the live teaser clip for ‘Love Story’, below:

The music video for the single is also drawing a lot of attention, as it will be starring actors Gong Myung and Chae Soo Bin as the protagonists. The two actors have previously starred in another music video for Kyuhyun’s ‘PROJECT : 季’ (‘PROJECT : Season’) series as well, offering a fitting closure for the series with ‘Love Story’.

Kyuhyun is well known for his sweet and melodic voice that brings warmth to every listener. His poignant, year and a half long narrative, comes full circle on January 25 with ‘Love Story’. Stay tuned for more updates about Kyuhyun’s upcoming release!

