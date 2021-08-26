WATCH: Super Junior’s Kyuhyun unveils MV teaser for ‘On a Starry Night’

Super Junior’s Kyuhyun is all ready to steal your hearts away with an amazing single ‘On a Starry Night’. On August 26, Genie music dropped a heartwarming music video teaser for the song on its official YouTube channel. The song is set to be released on September 1 at 6 PM KST(2:30 PM IST).

The fifty-three seconds long music video teaser is enough to take the viewer on a rollercoaster ride of emotions. The sentimental video starts with a lamp illuminating a dark room with the name of the song ‘On a Starry Night’ on the screen. This is followed by Kyuhyun sitting in between multiple lamps that reflect golden lights in the middle of a forest.

The singer wears casual clothes and sings the song with all his heart. It is a sad, gentle acoustic love song, backed by instrumental music and the impeccable vocals of the artist.

Here’s the MV teaser for ‘On a Starry Night’.

Fans flooded the comments section with support for the singer and his artistry, showing how excited they are for the release of this beautiful and melodious song.

September is indeed going to be an amazing month for Super Junior enthusiasts as on August 24 KST, Super Junior’s Sungmin also revealed the releasing date for his solo single ‘Goodnight, Summer’, which is September 7 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST) along with beautiful summery and refreshing teaser images for the song.

The boy group Super Junior debuted back in 2006 under SM Entertainment and are often called the ‘Kings of Hallyu Wave’. Some of the most famous songs by the group include ‘Sorry Sorry’, ‘Mr. Simple’ and ‘Mamacita’.