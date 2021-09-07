WATCH: Super Junior’s Sungmin is bidding a ‘Goodnight, Summer’ in a new single release

It’s here! Super Junior’s Sungmin has taken another step into his solo career by releasing a digital single called ‘Goodnight, Summer’ on September 7 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST). In a dreamy and mellow music video, the singer goes through many emotions as he bids a farewell to a place very close to his heart and calls on the season of summer.

The track is composed by Echo Bridge, Maxx Song, and Doo Jin Soo, and the lyrics are written by Hickee as it aims to provide comfort to the people listening to the song. All the busybodies during the troubling, scorching heat can find coolness within the song as it takes them through an enjoyable time with Sungmin.

In the music video, Sungmin searches for his Paradise while sitting crouched at the side of a run-down road. He comes across an empty taxi and decides to board it, falling asleep within minutes. Soon enough in his dreamland, the singer comes across a picturesque beach where he winds down at the foot of the shore singing about his unending work. Coffee doesn’t seem to be doing the trick for Sungmin who wishes to ‘fly through the cool blue sky’.

The R&B track reaches its climax over Sungmin’s want for summer without worries as he wakes up from his nap finding himself in the middle of a forest and not a sunny beach as he had thought of. In an ending twist, the taxi driver is revealed to be Sungmin himself.

