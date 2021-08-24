WATCH: Super Junior’s Sungmin reveals teaser images for ‘Goodnight, Summer’

Are you ready for more record-breaking music? Because Super Junior’s Sungmin is all set for a comeback! On August 24, the thirty-five-year-old singer updated his fans about his highly-anticipated comeback. His solo single ‘Goodnight, Summer’ will make its entry into the music industry on September 7 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST). Along with this incredible news, he also revealed some interesting teaser photos for the same.

The teaser photos reveal Sungmin posing at three different places. In the first teaser image, the singer stands in the middle of a farm with a mic in his hand, looking at the camera with an intense face. In other pictures, Sungmin can be seen at a beach, dressed in cool summer clothes and delicate accessories, smiling constantly at the camera.

Other photos show a contrast to the previous ones as Sungmin sits in a car late at night. The darkness is only cut by the illumination of a small lamp.

Here are the teaser images for ‘Goodnight, Summer’.

Prior to this, it was reported that Sungmin has been preparing for a comeback and had shot the music video for the song already!

This isn’t the first time Sungmin will be making a solo comeback as the singer made his debut as a soloist in November 2019 with his album ‘Orgel’. The debut was an instant hit as it not only did great in South Korea but also internationally. The album topped iTunes charts in over 11 regions including Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, Chile and Peru.

The title song ‘Orgel’ was based on the Dutch word for ‘Music Box’. Sungmin revealed that the music box is a symbol of hope, nostalgia, and pursuing one’s dreams.

