WATCH: Super Junior’s Siwon and Lee Da Hee star in new teaser for ‘Love That Will Freeze To Death’

The released character trailer was produced in the form of an interview with Goo Yeoreum (Lee Da Hee) and Park Jaehun (Choi Siwon) from the point of view of the documentary filmmaker. Goo Yeoreum and Park Jaehun, who were interviewed, described each other as close friends from high school, and showed their best friend by ordering chicken feet or stealing ice cream late at night without hesitation. In the meantime, Goo Yeoreum called Park Jaehun and said, "Jang John (Park Yeonwoo) wants to take me out on a date. I think we will start dating from today!". Park Jaehun watches the scene where Goo Yeoreum enters the house late at night with a man, and says, "Do you bring a man into the house at 1 am?" and enters a date-disruptive mode where he thumps and dances in the house upstairs.

In the meantime, an unexpected situation unfolds in which Park Jaehun appears in the popular love reality show 'The Kingdom of Love', which Goo Yeoreum is in charge of. When Park Jaehun shows up at the filming site wearing a suit unlike usual, Goo Yeoreum gives a different look than before to his completely changed appearance. 'Love That Will Freeze To Death' follows Gu Yeoreum who works as a PD for TV variety shows. She has worked as a PD for the past 10 years, but she is in a crisis due to her shows being canceled. Her next project is reality show ‘Kingdom of Love.’ She works hard to make that show a success. In her own personal life, Gu Yeoreum is good friends with Park Jaehun. They have been friends for over 20 years and they are also neighbors. Park Jaehun is a doctor and he works for a plastic surgery clinic. He has lost interest in his work and finding a romantic partner. To help his friend Gu Yeoreum, he decides to take part in her reality show ‘Kingdom of Love’ as a regular cast member. While working together as a PD and cast member, they unexpectedly develop romantic feelings for each other.