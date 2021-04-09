WATCH: SuperM releases their We DO campaign music video; Shows support for physical and mental health

The music video titled ‘We DO', is a product of the group’s co-operation with Prudential Corporation of Asia, a health insurance company.

In the video, we can see the group take a vibrant and advanced take on a disco genre, dancing their way through talking people into staying healthy. The campaign was started by Prudential and SuperM to help people attain physical and mental wellbeing. Through this collaboration, they wish to urge people to stay positive and dance their way to good health.

Making waves with this trending music video, they are trying to help prevent or delay the onset of disease as much as possible, enabling everyone in the society to live a long, healthy, and most importantly, fun and happy life. With a positive outlook becoming increasingly critical for the times we live in, SuperM certainly does seem like they’re trying the best to help us. With the lyrics and splendid performance, they advise us to dance and live like ‘We DO’. With all the upbeat energy in the video, it will be difficult to not follow along!

SuperM, formed in 2019 by SM Entertainment and Capitol Music Group, has been termed as the ‘Avengers of K-Pop’, and consists of highly established artists from different bands. The current members include Taemin from SHINee, Baekhyun and Kai from EXO, Taeyong, and Mark from NCT 127, and Ten and Lucas from WayV. The group has taken part in helping society earlier too.

However, this is not the first time the group has tried to do something for a good cause. The proceeds from their song ‘Let’s Go Everywhere’, were donated to the ‘Global Poverty Project’s Global Citizen campaign’.

