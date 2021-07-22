WATCH: Suran’s new song ‘Blanket’ featuring rapper Wonstein

Suran is back with more music and a relatable video! And we just want to stay under a blanket after watching it. Singer-songwriter SURAN released the music video for her newest single ‘Blanket’ featuring rapper Wonstein. The video is shot in a fixed camera position to give it the feeling of being self-shot and focuses on SURAN staying at home and making the best out of it.

The video begins with Suran dressed in fancy clothes, donning a white cowboy hat as she sits on the floor of a house. In the background, a messy room can be seen with clothes sprawled everywhere and her pet dog in her arms. She is relieved with the thought of staying home and wishes to go back to sleeping or laze around while watching Netflix. Trendy phrases like ‘life is alone’, ‘there is no right answer’, and ‘under the blanket is best’ can be heard repeatedly in the song.

Suran expresses the hearts of people who cannot go out because of the pandemic and have been forced to stay home but are liking it. She seems to have found a place she wants to be in. She also wonders what the other person is doing and recommends comedy while cuddling.

Rapper Wonstein can be seen in the video briefly. He starts by doing a self-cam of himself on the balcony of Suran’s house in the video and eventually joins her to dance around the house, play with the piano lying around. After an interesting clothes transition, the two continue to laze around, play games, eat popcorn, and groove to music until Suran is left alone again. Only her blanket is by her side.

Watch the video below.

After watching the video we have realized that Indeed, under the blanket is the best!

Suran has previously done a song ‘Wine’ produced by BTS’ Suga and won multiple awards for it. She is also featured on his solo project ‘Agust D’ on the song ‘so far away’. Wonstein is set to appear on EXO’s D.O.'s solo song ‘I’m Gonna Love You’.

