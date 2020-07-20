WATCH: Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi goof around on the sets of Dil Bechara in throwback video

The makers of Dil Bechara dropped a brand new song titled 'Khulke Jeene Ka' and Sanjana Sanghi shared some fun behind the scenes moment.

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi's Dil Bechara is creating more noise with each passing day. After the film's trailer created a record, the film's songs are now raking in hits on YouTube and social media. Just yesterday, the makers dropped a brand new song titled 'Khulke Jeene Ka' and the song struck a chord with many fans and viewers. Upon the release of the song, Sanjana took to Instagram to share some fond memories and also gave her followers a sneak peek into behind the scenes.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a video of herself and Sushant prepping for a shot in a quaint cafe in Paris. From the looks of it, actress Swastika Mukherjee, who plays the role of Kizie's mum in the film, can be heard in the background. Debut director Mukesh Chhabra also can be seen saying, "Hi, Hi, please sit." Apart from them, Sushant can be seen conversing with Sanjana in the video.

Sanjana also shared a happy picture of herself holding a cup of cappucino. Check out the photo and video from the BTS scenes of Khulke Jeene Ka below:

Just like in the song Taare Ginn, where Sushant's character Manny tries to win over Kizie aka Sanjana, this song takes the story forward as we get to see these onscreen lovers falling more and more in love with each other in the most romantic city of the world - Paris.

