WATCH: Suzy comforts listeners with her warm voice and emotional lyrics in ‘Cape’ MV

Suzy's new digital single 'Cape' was released on various online music sites at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST) on October 6th. The new song 'Cape', which Suzy took part in writing and composing herself, mainly has a dreamy and lyrical melody with a folk tendency. Overall, the arrangement focuses on the band sound and electric guitar, but it has an acoustic atmosphere with warm sensibility.

The lyrics, written in English, contain a message of comfort and support from Suzy, who promises to be by your side every moment. It may be someone else, or it may end up being directed towards itself. Even if it's not perfect, you can feel her warm heart to embrace, care for, and love each other.