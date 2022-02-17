WATCH: Suzy drops expressive MV for ‘Satellite’ featuring ‘Street Woman Fighter’ star Monika

Suzy’s new digital single ‘Satellite’ is finally here! On February 17 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST), Suzy released her first music release in four years, following her second mini-album ‘Faces of Love’, which was released in January 2018. At long last, the drought is over, and Suzy’s new digital single has arrived along with a music video featuring a performance by dance crew PROWDMON’s leader Monika, of Mnet’s ‘Street Woman Fighter’ fame.

‘Satellite’ takes on a very different vibe as compared to Suzy’s previous releases. The track highlights a band sound, and the lyrics, which Suzy participated in, express one’s unchanging feelings of wanting to stay close to someone, while longing for something that is out of reach. The music video conveys the yearning emoted in the song with perfection, taking on a grey palette coloured solely by Monika’s expressive performance.

Watch the music video for Suzy’s new digital single ‘Satellite’, below:

Suzy first debuted as part of JYP Entertainment’s girl group Miss A in 2010, and made her acting debut in 2011 with the series ‘Dream High’. Hailed as ‘The Nation’s First Love’ in South Korea, Suzy has appeared in a number of notable works as an actor including ‘Architecture 101’ (2012), ‘Uncontrollably Fond’ (2016), ‘While You Were Sleeping’ (2017), ‘Start Up’ (2020), and more.

She went on to debut as a soloist in 2017 with the EP ‘Yes? No?’, and released her second EP ‘Faces of Love’ with the lead single ‘Holiday’ in January 2018. Released today, ‘Satellite’ is Suzy’s first music release since.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: B.I signs contract with American agency managing Ed Sheeran, Billie Eilish, Coldplay & more