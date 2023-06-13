WATCH: Suzy unveils heavenly vocals in theme song for HYBE’s awaited girl group survival show R U Next?

According to BELIFT Lab, the creator of R U Next?, which was released on June 12 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST) and was produced by HYBE's producer Hiss noise and Bang Si Hyuk. Tommy Brown and Mr. Frank, who participated in Thank U, Next, and Suzy's R.U.N, as well as Justin Bieber's Holy and Ariana Grande's Thank U, Next, were also on R U Next whose theme track 'R.U.N' is a pop melody in view of the drum and bass genre. Suzy used only her voice to tell the story of girls running at full speed toward happiness against their own will, which is not a common dream anywhere in the world. Participants in R U Next? appear in the music video for the song.

R U Next?:

BELIFT Lab presented the video saying that they show a solid and energetic appeal by strolling openly in regular spaces, for example, jungle gyms, nature parks, and subways. It contains R U Next?'s identity, which aims for a natural appearance. It has the air of a naturally occurring series in which the participants will demonstrate who they are. R U Next? is a program that selects the final HYBE, CJ ENM, and BELIFT Lab members of the global girl group of the 5th K-Pop generation. On JTBC, it will air for the first time on June 30 at 8:50 p.m. KST. Moreover, it will be shown around the world through the HYBE's YouTube channel, and you can watch it again through Netflix in Korea.

Suzy:

Suzy made the following Instagram post on June 12th: "The survival program 'RU Next?' I sang athe theme song." She uploaded a photo and said, "I ran at full speed." She is shown in the picture working in a recording studio booth. Wearing a headset and flaunting an appeal brimming with excellence, Suzy emitted an honest yet wonderful appeal. She was captured with a slight smile in another picture. Suzy displayed her beauty with a fresh charm and a goddess-like appearance. Jang Hee Ryung, Suzy's best friend and an actress, commented, "Hey, Princess?" after seeing this.

