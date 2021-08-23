WATCH: T1419 makes a dynamic comeback with ‘FLEX’

Hold tight because T1419 is back with another incredible masterpiece! On August 23 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST) the rookie group T1419 released the music video for ‘FLEX’, that is, the title song of their highly anticipated album ‘BEFORE SUNRISE Part.3’.The video is no less than a piece of art backed by extremely talented vocals and high-end upbeat music.

The MV starts with the members looking at a dancer performing ballet and a choir performing soulful music followed by the members aggressively going to the stage and performing their song ‘FLEX’. The entire video is full of dramatic and powerful performances of the boys in various locations including a dining table, metro and a boxing ring.

Overall, the video is an artistic masterpiece with the Korean and Japanese members looking like complete eye candies in their bad boy looks and the sets looking tailor-made for the song. The most interesting part of the video is the contrast drawn between the supporting artists in white and the T1419 members in dark clothing.

Here’s the MV of ‘FLEX’.

BMusically, ‘FLEX’ is a heavy upbeat hip-hop song with the melodies of orchestral instruments and bass drums.

It is interesting to see how the rookie group has made its position in the K-pop industry as a representative of 4th generation idols and is continuing to achieve great heights with their music. The album ‘BEFORE SUNRISE Part.3’ marked the boys' comeback after around three months. Thanks to their previous comeback ‘EXIT’, the expectations with this album were high, and it looks like the group has definitely met them.

Did you enjoy listening to ‘FLEX’? Let us know in the comments below.