WATCH: Taeyeon finds herself in a tough situation in the new MV teaser for ‘Can’t Control Myself’

On January 15, SM Entertainment unveiled the MV teaser for Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon’s upcoming solo track ‘Can’t Control Myself’ and the heartbreaking sight of blood and bruises on Taeyeon is a lot to take! The song will be released on January 17 at 2:30 pm IST.

Taeyeon posted several photos on her Instagram on January 15th. In the photo released together this time, Taeyeon is wearing a watch from a luxury brand. Above all, Taeyeon caught the attention of viewers by showing off her fairy visual with pure white skin and chic features. On January 13th, a teaser image of Taeyeon's new song 'Can't Control Myself' was released through Girls’ Generation’s various social media accounts.

The released teaser image contains Taeyeon's sensual visual, which creates an intense and vague atmosphere in black and white tones, adding to the curiosity about the new song. 'Can’t Control Myself' is a ballad in the pop punk genre that stimulates emotions with intense sound. In the lyrics that Taeyeon participated in writing, it sadly portrays a dangerous love that has lost control, who still longs for the other person's heart despite the intuition that it will hurt and hurt.

According to Gaon Chart's 10-year cumulative album data, Taeyeon's solo albums released so far have sold a total of 1,051,567 copies, recording the highest album sales among female solo artists, reaffirming the power of a 'trusted vocal queen' once again. In addition, Taeyeon has established herself as an unrivalled vocalist by continuing her hit streak in both group and unit activities as well as sound sources and albums presented as a solo singer.

