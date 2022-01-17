WATCH: Taeyeon has a hard time hiding her true feelings in the emotive MV for ‘Can’t Control Myself’

On January 17, SM Entertainment unveils the brand new MV ‘Can’t Control Myself’ by Taeyeon of Girls’ Generation and the emotional song is the perfect accompaniment during a heartbreak and Taeyeon’s acting is just the icing on the cake! The song encompasses the feelings of a person who loves the person who constantly hurts them. The MV shows how the world never sees the heartbreak, pain and bruises she has buried to keep a brave face.

‘Can't Control Myself' is a ballad song in the pop punk genre that stimulates emotions with strong sounds. The lyrics Taeyeon participated in writing contain a dangerous love that still craves the other person's heart despite the intuition that the experience will hurt.

In addition, this music video contains the cinematic beauty of a movie by combining the cinematic composition and directing with the theater stage as the background. With Hong Kyung as the lover, the MV carried out a lot of the emotions that could be heard in the song. From the bright coloured clothes that they wore while they met for the first time to the black coloured clothes worn during the breakup, adds a nice touch to the whole situation.

Known for her beautiful vocals, Taeyeon has once again brought many feelings to the surface with her moving voice and lyrics that perfectly pinpoint the sad parts of breaking it off with someone you still love. The clinginess, warm memories, heartbreaking realities and more- this track truly nailed it and we cannot wait to see more of her work in the near future!

