WATCH: Taeyeon loses herself in the all-consuming feeling of love in the fantastical ‘INVU’ MV

On February 14, SM Entertainment dropped Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon’s title track ‘INVU’ MV and we are consumed by her radiant beauty, crazy vocals and unique outfits! The song talks of Taeyeon not being able to move on and so she ‘envies’ the person for being able to easily move on, implying that the person’s feelings were shallow and she loved them with her entire heart. Despite the heavy lyrics, the instrumental was extremely futuristic, meshed in with the resonance of the 70s style of music.

The sets were in a fantasy land- either white or brown in colour showing that she was in a peaceful place but soon had to get into the battlefield to fight her own feelings. The hard hitting lyrics blend in with the song as well as the MV. Taeyeon, as usual, displayed her strong vocals, with her sliding between her head and chest voice throughout the song with ease. The party-like song with emotional lyrics is another smash hit by Taeyeon!

Taeyeon debuted as a member of girl group Girls' Generation in August 2007, which went on to become one of the best-selling artists in South Korea and one of the most popular K-pop groups worldwide. She has since participated in other SM Entertainment projects, including Girls' Generation-TTS, SM the Ballad, Girls' Generation-Oh!GG, and Got the Beat.

Taeyeon released her debut extended play ‘I’ in 2015, which includes the number-one titular single on South Korea's Gaon Digital Chart. In 2016, she released the number-one SM Station single ‘Rain’, followed by her second extended play ‘Why’, which peaked atop the Gaon Album Chart. Her debut studio album, ‘My Voice’ (2017), yielded the top-five singles ‘11:11’, ‘Fine’ and ‘Make Me Love You’.

In 2018, Taeyeon ventured into the Japanese music scene with the digital single ‘Stay’, followed by the 2019 extended play ‘Voice’. Her second studio album, Purpose (2019), featured the successful singles ‘Four Seasons’ and ‘Spark’.

