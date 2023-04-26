Watch Tale of the Nine Tailed 1938 Ep 1 preview: Lee Dong Wook fights THE BOYZ's Younghoon to save Kim Bum

A preview for the first episode of tvN's new weekend drama 'Tale of the Nine Tailed 1938' was released on April 26th. The preview provided a glimpse into the storyline, showcasing Lee Yeon (played by Lee Dong Wook) as he battles to safeguard his younger brother Lee Rang (played by Kim Bum). Viewers were given a glimpse into the challenges that the two siblings would face as they navigate their way through the fantastical world of the drama. The preview left fans eagerly anticipating the premiere of the show.

THE BOYZ's Younghoon in Tale of the Nine Tailed 1938

In the preview for the first episode of Tale of the Nine Tailed 1938', fans were thrilled to see THE BOYZ's Younghoon in a scene alongside Lee Dong Wook. The appearance generated enthusiastic reactions from fans, who took to social media to express their excitement. Some fans couldn't contain their excitement, with one exclaiming, "Younghoon, my heart is racing!" Another fan stated that they had watched all of the first season and were eagerly awaiting the second season, while also complimenting the entire cast. The sight of Younghoon was enough to send some fans into a frenzy, with one fan simply saying, "Wow, I'm going crazy!"

Younghoon's appearance in the preview for the first episode of 'Tale of the Nine Tailed 1938' has quickly gained attention on social media, with fans retweeting the clip and using hashtags like "#Younghoon" and "#KimYounghoon". Despite only having a brief appearance, Younghoon managed to leave a strong impression on fans with his impactful presence. His appearance has only added to the excitement surrounding the show's premiere, with fans eagerly anticipating the full extent of his role in the drama.

Tale of the Nine Tailed 1938

The upcoming show is a sequel to the popular Korean fantasy drama 'Tale of the Nine-Tailed,' which starred Lee Dong Wook in the lead role. According to reports, the new series will continue the story of Lee Yeon (played by Lee Dong Wook) as he finds himself transported to the world of 1938. In the first season, Lee Yeon's journey led him to this new world where he encountered Lee Rang (played by Kim Bum) and Ryu Hong Joo (played by Kim So Yeon). Fans of the original drama are eagerly looking forward to how the storyline will progress in the upcoming series, and how the characters will navigate their way through this new fantastical world.

The premiere of tvN's new weekend drama "Tale of the Nine Tailed 1938" is scheduled for May 6th at 9:20 PM KST.

