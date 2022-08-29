WATCH: Taylor Swift takes part in BLACKPINK’s ‘Pink Venom’ challenge in the best way possible

On August 29, Taylor Swift took to TikTok to take part in BLACKPINK’s latest popular ‘Pink Venom’ challenge and added her own spin to it! The video began with her mouthing the words and ended with her transformation for the red carpet, looking absolutely amazing while she did it! This is one of the best days for Swifties as well as BLINKs!

In other news, BLACKPINK became the first Korean girl group to win two awards at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards (MTV VMAs). BLACKPINK won ‘Best Metaverse Performance’ for the in-game concert 'The Virtual' as well as member Lisa won ‘Best K-Pop Act’ for her record breaking solo release ‘LALISA’.

On this day, BLACKPINK became the first K-pop girl group to perform at the VMA Awards and performed the pre-released song 'Pink Venom' from their 2nd full-length album. According to the latest chart released by YouTube, the pre-release song 'Pink Venom' from BLACKPINK’s 2nd regular album 'BORN PINK' climbed to the top of the top 100 global YouTube songs.

The music video for 'Pink Venom' reached 100 million views on YouTube at the fastest speed (29 hours and 35 minutes) among K-pop girl groups. It also surpassed 200 million views in 7 days. BLACKPINK is showing off their overwhelming presence not only on YouTube but also on various major global charts.

'Pink Venom' topped the Spotify Daily Top Songs Global Chart for 3 days in a row and then ranked 2nd on the weekly chart, achieving the highest K-pop ranking ever. Also, so far, it has topped the iTunes song charts in 75 countries, including the United States and the United Kingdom.

