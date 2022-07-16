Watch: Team HallyuTalk loses their minds over BTS’ J-Hope in Arson music video

BTS’ J-Hope became the first from his group to drop a full length solo album as ‘Jack In The Box’ was released on July 15 at 1 pm KST (9:30 am IST). Right from the start, akin to his name, J-Hope has been associated with being a bright personality with a cheerful and bubbly spirit. However, with this album he decided to bring out the many different sides of him under the spotlight including the not-so-bright ones.

The pre-release single for his album ‘MORE’ dropped worldwide on July 1 and soon the fans knew that this time around, J-Hope will be like nothing they have seen before. They accepted him with warm words of encouragement and excitement for what’s to come.

Soon, as the music video for the title track ‘Arson’ was released, the fiery nature of this record was brought right ahead. The music video was burning through and through. Check out the HallyuTalk team’s first reaction on watching the music video as soon as it was released worldwide.

Full video below.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Watch: HallyuTalk deep dives into viral videos of EXO in new episode of Orange Couch Reacts