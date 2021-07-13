WATCH: Teaser for drama 'No Longer Human' starring Ryu Joon Yeol and Jeon Do Yeon

JTBC has released the first teaser of new drama ‘No Longer Human’

Upcoming drama starring Ryu Joon Yeol and Jeon Do Yeon has released its first teaser video. JTBC will be airing the drama ‘No Longer Human’ in the latter part of this year. Jeon Do Yeon, who is known to choose meaningful roles, is making her comeback to the small screen after five years, piquing the interest of the onlookers.

The drama, written by Kim Ji Hye (What did you come to my house?, Hope) and Cj Ent. drama house and directed by Hur Jin Ho (Christmas in August, Forbidden Dream) is said to have a different look towards life following some tired, broken people who once wanted to achieve something big.

Ryu Joon Yeol is set to play the role of Kang Jae, a 27-year-old man who wishes to rub off the dark cloud of poverty hanging over his head. In order to do so, Kang Jae has done his best but has lost his path and is now in a dark place in his life. He then meets Bo Jung, Jeon Do Yeon’s character, who is in a similar situation, feeling lost and purposeless. Bo Jung is a ghostwriter in her 40s striving to find meaning in her life as a human each day.

Ryu Joon Yeol is leading a sci-fi film, Alien, along with the shooting of this drama. Jeon Do Yeon is set to act in a disaster-action film, Emergency Declaration, with Song Kang Ho and Lee Byung Hun.

The drama aims to capture a melodramatic story of people who live a glum life, always looking to make it successful but constantly facing hurdles in their way.

