WATCH: Teaser for South Korea’s first survival audition program starring Kim Jong Kook, Braver Girls’ Yujeong

Survival shows are the heart of any entertainment industry and MBC is here with another heart-racing survival show called ‘Extreme Debut: Wild Idol’. Just like its name, the show is set to be an extreme competition between 45 male contestants who will battle out in various physical tests to win a chance at debuting in the entertainment industry. The first teaser for the show was dropped on 2 August showing the tough challenges that are set to come.

The teaser shows the contestants giving their all in games that will test their stamina, physical strength and state of mind. The cruel nature of being cut out from the show is not hidden as badges are being ripped from their uniforms. Various keen-eyed fans spotted idols from inactive or disbanded groups who will try their best shot at winning a spot. Watch the teaser below.

A star-studded cast has been announced for the show as Kim Jong kook will join as the main host accompanied by friend and actor Cha Tae Hyun. Kim Jong Kook is known as a fierce man as seen through the eyes of SBS’ ‘Running Man’ so it will be interesting to see how he gets down to being the main host on this physically challenging show.

Actress Lee Sun Bin and Lee Hyun Yi are both K-pop fans and will be taking on the role of helping the contestants through the gruesome activities of the program. INFINITE’s Sunggyu and Brave Girls’ Yujeong, being idols themselves will have a very important job of supporting the junior aspirants with their experience and know-how.

What do you think about this new show? Let us know below.