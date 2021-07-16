WATCH: Teaser video for Krystal, Jinyoung starrer drama ‘Police University’

The video shows the actors having a fun fashion show, donning police uniforms.

A new teaser video of the upcoming drama series ‘Police University’ was released today. Scheduled to air its first episode on 9 August, the drama will be on a Monday-Tuesday run on KBS2. The drama stars Jinyoung and Krystal as main leads along with Cha Taehyun. The teaser video shows the three main characters having a fashion show in their Police uniforms.

The teaser is a fun set-up of the characters doing their own quirky fashion show. It starts with Jinyoung branded as a ‘hacker’ stealing wads of money and running away while being dressed in a student uniform. In enters a detective in his casual clothes searching for the offender with a torch. Finally, a ‘Judo girl’ Krystal is seen wrapping her palms in hand wrap. She wishes to be a part of the Police and wears the official uniform. She is joined by the hacker and the investigator dressed in their own police uniforms.

You can watch the teaser below.

‘Police University’s first episode will premiere on 9 August at 9:30 PM KST (6 PM IST) and will show the story of a Police University campus. Cha Taehyun is set to play the role of Yoo Dongman, a professor and investigator with 20 years of experience in solving criminal cases. Jinyoung is a famous computer hacker, who has joined the university as Kang Sun Ho has a criminal record of himself. On the other hand, Krystal will play the role of Oh Kang Hee, who is a top student in the class and has her own set of righteous principles.

We await the interesting stories that will unfold in the drama.

Credits :KBS

