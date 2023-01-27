WATCH: THE BOYZ invite viewers to a scary escapade in the comeback trailer for 8th mini album

On January 26, IST Entertainment released the comeback trailer for THE BOYZ , indicating their upcoming mini album, which will be released on February 27. The trailer showed the members being tracked and it seemed like they were running away from something or running to something. Their injured faces indicate that they were in trouble. The trailer gives a view into the new concept taken on by the group.

The released teaser image contains a missing poster looking for members and the silhouette of a mysterious figure passing quickly in front of it. Using photos reminiscent of the concept photo of the previous mini-album vol.7 'Be Aware', the organic relationship of the album was expressed. It is raising expectations for THE BOYZ's new music by drawing interestingly the gaze of the members who seem to be chased by something and the fans who are chasing them.

THE BOYZ achievements:

THE BOYZ received warm love by lifting trophies one after another at the '2022 The Fact Music Awards' and '2022 Asian Artist Awards'. In addition, following the successful completion of the first world tour 'THE BOYZ WORLD TOUR: THE B-ZONE' since their debut, they mobilized 24,000 spectators with a solo concert held at the Olympic KSPO DOME. THE BOYZ said, "Through this comeback, those who have been unstoppable throughout the year will once again prove the amazing performance growth that only THE BOYZ can show with upgraded music and concept."

THE BOYZ's agency, IST Entertainment, announced, "THE BOYZ have been selected as singers for three insert songs, including the main theme song of the popular Japanese animation 'FLAGLIA - The Story of Summer Vacation'."At the same time, THE BOYZ will challenge their first voice acting in a special edition in collaboration with the corresponding animation. Among them, THE BOYZ sings a total of three songs, including the emotional ballad "Here is," the main theme song, and the powerful insert songs ‘Take Me Back’ and ‘Talk About Us.’

ALSO READ: WATCH: NCT 127 members show off their ‘90s looks in the fun and bright track video for ‘DJ’

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

What do you think of the trailer? Let us know in the comments below.