WATCH: Tiffany & Sunmi share their experiences & plan to be harsh mentors with a fun take on Girls Planet 999

Check out what kind of mentors biggest female K-Pop idols shared they would be, here.

Mnet’s idol audition show, Girls Planet 999, has caught people’s attention ever since they announced the Planet Master Yeo Jin Goo and the most prominent K-Pop idols, Tiffany and Sunmi as mentors. Tiffany was a member of the top girl group SNSD and Sunmi, a member of another prominent girl group Wonder Girls. Both the girl groups debuted around the same time and were pitted against each other as rivals, as even said out loud by the members!

On June 22, Girls Planet 999 released a video of the female superstars talking about their shard experiences, struggles and what kind of K-Pop Masters they would be for the girls. TIffany and Sunmi talked about how journalists would always call each other’s groups their rivals and that it doesn’t really happen anymore in the music scene. Sunmi went on to share that she used to cry every night when Wonder Girls was promoting in the USA as she didn’t know the English, didn’t like the food and in general, had a hard time.

Listening to Sunmi’s struggle, Tiffany also opened up about her experience, particularly during a radio show. She shared how she was supposed to read an advertisement quickly, but she couldn’t do so as she wasn’t fluent in Korean. Considering the hardships they had been through, they said that looking back, they do think they had an amazing time.

As for being K-Pop Masters for young girls from Korea, Japan and China, the female stars talked about being harsh and pushing the girls to their best extent. Sunmi said, “What I can do well is to agree and comfort, but in this short period, I should push them so that it would be helpful for them in the future as well.” Tiffany also agreed and shared that she might give them harsh comments, but then later cry! The female idol superstars then promised to not cry in front of the girls and maintain their calm, cold side!

Check out the entire video with English subtitles below:

Mnet's Girls Planet 999 is slated to broadcast in August, 2021.

Are you excited for Girls Planet 999? Tell us if you’d tune in to watch it or not in the comments below!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Credits :mnet twitter

Share your comment ×