WATCH: Time is ticking away in AKMU’s Tictoc Tictoc Tictoc with Beenzino

The ‘NEXT EPISODE’ has arrived and it’s here to stay.

Continuing the series of collaborations that AKMU has participated in for their new album, another one has been released for the world to admire. AKMU’s Tictoc Tictoc Tictoc with Beenzino found its way to the waiting fans. An official music video was released on 30 July at midnight on the official YouTube channel of the duo.

Composed by Lee Chanhyuk, the one half of AKMU, along with FEEJAY who has previously worked with multiple YG Entertainment artists, rapper Beenzino and Lee Chanhyuk wrote the lyrics themselves. The music video displays the one loop that goes on and on for days no matter its surroundings is the flowing of time metaphorically explained as the ticking sound of a clock. Watch below.

An old school style is followed throughout the video that is primarily set inside a coffee shop, spanning across the background setting, clothes and all over accessories. It also tackles the telltale story of rumours and the people who spread them, painfully and ruthlessly upturning the lives of regular people. Beenzino’s rap follows the repetitive flashy actions that people engage in but gain nothing from, though the artist himself does not appear on the video.

Earlier, 3 other videos for AKMU’s album were released for their collaborations with legendary singer Lee Sun Hee for the song ‘Battlefield’, their title track ‘NAKKA’ featuring IU and one with singer Crush for ‘Stupid Love Song’. Fans are loving this new approach that is being followed by AKMU for the promotion of their album. It is bringing out the various sides of the duo to the world.

‘NEXT EPISODE’ was released on 26 July across many music platforms.

