Watch: TOMORROW X TOGETHER are road ragers as they channel 'emo rock' vibes in their new song, 'LOSER=LOVER'

It's raining comebacks today and bringing in their own colour are Gen 4 superstars TOMORROW X TOGETHER! A true test of an artist's growth and potential is through their work and if TOMORROW X TOGETHER's new repackaged album, 'The Chaos Chapter: FIGHT OR ESCAPE' is anything to go by, the quintet is very well on the path of becoming all-time great!

TOMORROW X TOGETHER has returned with 'The Chaos Chapter: FIGHT OR ESCAPE' accompanied by its title track, 'LO$ER=LO♡ER' (stylized as 'LOSER = LOVER'). Produced by Slow Rabbit, 'LOSER = LOVER' elevates the chaos a step further, pushing it into the tunnel of explosive destruction! This youthful anthem with an infectious melody and powerful lyrics, conveys hope and aspiration, for a better and brighter tomorrow. The lyrics express the feelings of a boy who may look like a 'loser' from society's point of view but really wants to be a 'lover' to the special 'you.' Yeonjun wrote the lyrics to his expressive rap part.

The members are road ragers as they channel 'emo rock' vibes in this song full of rebel and love. The visuals are breathtaking, as the members give it their all, looking broken but beautiful in the new music video. The lyrics, the rebellion and the hurt can barely disguise the stunning artistry within. Easily one of the best comebacks of the year! This one is a winner.

Watch the title track below:

