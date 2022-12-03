WATCH: TOMORROW X TOGETHER begin The Name Chapter with a unique concept trailer

On December 2nd, TOMORROW X TOGETHER released a concept trailer for 'The Name Chapter' through their official social media handles. This concept trailer is a video announcing the new series 'The Name Chapter', which will be the latest one after 'The Dream Chapter' and 'The Chaos Chapter' by TOMORROW X TOGETHER.

The released video begins in earnest as the members of TOMORROW X TOGETHER fall into a mysterious space of blue light. A being in the shape of a devil kisses the glass, sparks rise, and the five members fly into the sky. There is a sense of tension for a moment in the transition scene. The members confront each other with beings that look exactly like themselves, reaching a climax.

About the trailer and album:

At the end of the concept trailer, five boys who seem to have woken up from a dream and returned to reality appear. The TXT members faced a situation where the house was leaning to one side and going up into the air. The video ends with a scene where the boys, who were trying hard not to fall, finally run out on their own. The meaningful narration amplifies curiosity and curiosity about the new series 'Chapter of Name' and adds to the sense of immersion. This trailer video is noteworthy in that it created a fantastic atmosphere through live action with minimal computer graphics (CG), such as holograms using projection mapping and shamak (translucent screen), and sets made to actually tilt.

Having opened a new chapter, 'The Name Chapter', TOMORROW X TOGETHER will make a comeback with their 5th mini album in January next year. Fans around the world are paying more attention to what kind of music and performance TOMORROW X TOGETHER will show through their new album.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER's achievements:

Meanwhile, TOMORROW X TOGETHER climbed a total of six categories, including the main album chart Billboard 200, on the 2022 Year End Charts announced by Billboard in the US. In addition, he won the 'Best Asia Act' category at the 'MTV Europe Music Awards', Europe's largest music awards ceremony, and is the only K-pop artist to be featured in the 'American Music Awards', one of the three major music awards ceremonies in the United States. They attended a red carpet event and received attention from foreign media.