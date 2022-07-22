WATCH: TOMORROW X TOGETHER & iann dior embark on a heartbreaking journey in ‘Valley of Lies’ visualizer

On July 22, TOMORROW X TOGETHER announced 'Valley of Lies' in collaboration with iann dior which is an indie alternative genre song that combines rock and hip-hop. This collaboration was made at the suggestion of iann dior, who has been paying attention to TOMORROW X TOGETHER's trendy and emotional music.

The song depicts a lonely walk toward the end of love through a valley where the lies of a loved one are piled up one after another. The lyrics that mourn the reality that love has eventually turned gray due to the endless lies of the lover, and the contrasting bright and lively melody is impressive. The tone of the five members of TOMORROW X TOGETHER and iann dior form a wonderful harmony, centering on the acoustic guitar melody, the keyboard that adds a faint atmosphere, and the lively drum sound.

After 'LOSER=LOVER' and 'Good Boy Gone Bad', Yeonjun participated in the rap making of 'Valley of Lies', demonstrating his musical ability that has grown further. Sensual lyrics and personality, such as “Yeah, through the valley of your lies / The water keeps flowing down / You won't believe it's all from my eyes”, which is said to be the tears of Yeonjun and his overflowing voice catches the ears.

In other news, according to BIGHIT MUSIC on July 20th, TOMORROW X TOGETHER charted on the US Billboard main chart 'Billboard 200' for 9 weeks in a row, and ranked 4th in US album sales in the first half of this year.

ALSO READ: BTS’ Jimin appears on BTOB’s Kiss the Radio for best friend HA SUNG WOON; All details inside

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the song? Let us know in the comments below.