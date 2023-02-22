WATCH: TOMORROW X TOGETHER reveals a dark and eerie choreography for popular B-Side Devil by the Window

On February 22, BIGHIT MUSIC released the choreography video for TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Devil by the Window from the latest album The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION. The eerie look and the choreography itself got us hooked from second one.

According to the agency BIGHIT MUSIC on February 18th, the number of TikTok official account followers of TOMORROW X TOGETHER, a global short-form mobile video platform, has exceeded 20 million. After reaching 10 million followers in June 2021, 10 million followers were added in about a year and eight months. Among the 4th generation K-pop groups, TOMORROW X TOGETHER is the first group with more than 20 million TikTok followers.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER, which tells their own stories in an original style through music, performance, and visuals, is gaining sympathy and support from Gen Z around the world and is very popular on TikTok. The cumulative number of 'Likes' for the contents released by TOMORROW X TOGETHER on TikTok exceeds 820 million, which is the second highest number for a K-pop artist after BTS. The content using the sound source of the 5th mini album 'The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION' received a total of 127,000 'likes' in less than a month after it was released, among which the content using the sound source of the title song 'Sugar Rush Ride' The number of 'likes' on has exceeded 90,000.

Love Revolution:

Naver Webtoon's signature work, 'Love Revolution', will end in April when the characters graduate from school. Accordingly, 015B's 'Goodbye Now', which is well known as the representative song for graduation ceremonies, has been remade as an OST to add strength to the 'Love Revolution' that is about to be completed. It is expected that this song, which fits the story of 'graduation', will harmoniously blend into the webtoon and maximize readers' immersion. TOMORROW X TOGETHER participates as a vocalist to add meaning. Completed with emotional vocals, TXT's 'Goodbye Now' will not only give listeners a time to reminisce with friends, but will also offer a calm resonance to those who are about to start a new school year or semester.

ALSO READ: Lee Min Ki and Han Ji Hyun confirmed as main cast for medical thriller drama involving famous plastic surgeon

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

What do you think of the video? Let us know in the comments below.