Watch: TOMORROW x TOGETHER spreads ‘Magic’ on ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’

Hold tight because TOMORROW X TOGETHER is surely going to take your breath away! On September 18 KST, the boy group made their highly anticipated appearance on ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’ and fans can certainly not have enough!

The boys performed their first-ever English single ‘Magic’, which is one of the b-sides from their super hit album ‘The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE’.

The boys looked captivating in white outfits while performing the impeccable choreography to the song. The members can be seen dancing beside a swimming pool, setting fire on the water! Huening Kai and Yeonjun’s blonde hair and ponytail certainly didn’t go unnoticed by fans!

Here’s TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s incredible debut at ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’:

The English single ‘Magic’ is a beautiful song about thanking one’s lover because of whom they are able to get out of the dark place they were stuck in and are able to live a life full of happiness and joy. Comparing their love to magic because thanks to them, everything changed like nothing was ever going wrong.

The single and the album ‘The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE’ was released on May 31 this year and have been doing incredibly well ever since then. The album is now the first and only K-pop album to spend twelve weeks on Billboard 200 charts in 2021!

In other news, TOMORROW X TOGETHER is gearing up for their Japanese comeback with the EP ‘Chaotic Wonderland’ releasing on November 10. The boys also revealed individual concept photos for the album just recently, needless to say, leaving MOAs in complete awe.

Did you enjoy TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s performance? Let us know in the comments below.