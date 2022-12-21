WATCH: TOMORROW X TOGETHER unveils creepy concept teaser for The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION

TOMORROW X TOGETHER posted a concept teaser for their 5th mini album The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION on their official social media handles on December 21st. In the concept teaser, someone's silhouette is reflected behind a curtain leaking green light, and a butterfly chasing after the spot he passed was included.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER has been presenting conceptual storytelling albums in which the songs in each album are connected to a complete narrative. In particular, in this concept teaser, the questionable phrase "The voice of the devil I met at the window at midnight was sweet" appears, raising curiosity about what concept they will tell an interesting and sympathetic story.

Meanwhile, on January 27, 2023, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, which is making a comeback with the mini-album vol.5 The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION," opens with the release of concept photos for the Daydream version on January 9, 2023 following the concept teaser. According to BIGHIT MUSIC on December 21st, the number of subscribers to TOMORROW X TOGETHER's official YouTube channel exceeded 10 million that day. As a result, TOMORROW X TOGETHER became the 4th generation K-pop group to have 10 million subscribers on their YouTube channel in the shortest period of time.

On the TOMORROW X TOGETHER YouTube channel, 'TO DO X TXT', which is attracting attention as 'Gen Z Variety' with unique concepts and trendy editing, as well as choreography practice videos where you can check out their performances, short but fruitful snack content ' Various contents such as 'T:Time', 'EPISODE', which contains the behind-the-scenes of various activities, and 'T-MI', a highlight clip video of Weverse Live, are released. TOMORROW X TOGETHER received a perfect 5-star rating from British music magazine NME for their 4th mini album 'minisode 2: Thursday's Child' released in May, and in the Billboard 200 album category of Billboard's 2022 Year-end Charts, BTS ranked second.